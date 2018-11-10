Linda Burkamper

June 24, 1941-November 8, 2018
MUSCATINE — Linda “Stretch” Burkamper, 77, of Muscatine passed away on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at Good Samaritan Center in Davenport. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Following the services, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the American Legion in Muscatine. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for Linda will be held on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Muscatine Humane Society. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Linda June Burkamper was born on June 24, 1941, in Muscatine County, Iowa, the daughter of Dale and June C. (Koepping) Martin. She was a graduate of Muscatine High School. On September 3, 1961, Linda was united in marriage to Robert Burkamper in Muscatine. Linda had retired from GPC as a Lab Technician. She enjoyed attending her children's sporting activities throughout their school years, bowling, crafting, doing home improvements, playing Scrabble and other word games, and most of all spending time with her family. Linda was a member of ASPCA and an avid Cubs fan.
Linda will be deeply missed by her children, Jay (Tamara) Burkamper of Hampstead, North Carolina, and Tai Brooks of Davenport; grandchildren, Drew, Vaughn, Thad and Derek Burkamper, Garrett and Avery Brooks and Maylyn Maynard; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Ciara, Isabella, Zane, Hayden, Connor, Kael and Wesley; and brother, Larry (Sue) Martin of Muscatine.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and sister, Nancee Bean.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.