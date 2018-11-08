July 13, 1942-November 6, 2018
MUSCATINE — Linda C. Johnson, 76, longtime resident of Muscatine, died Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family.
A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon concluding with words by the pastor on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at the Chapel of Praise Church of God @ 222 Bleeker Street, Muscatine. Private family interment services will take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Linda Charlene Gafeller was born July 13, 1942, in Iowa City the daughter of Lester J. and Mary V. (Droll) Gafeller. Growing up in West Liberty, she attended and graduated from high school there. On February 24, 1962, she was united in marriage to Raymond G. Johnson in West Liberty. The couple moved to Muscatine where they made their home and raised their family. For many years she worked as a legal secretary for attorneys in Muscatine, the firm of Mealy, Metcalf and Conlon; and later for John Stevens.
Linda enjoyed life, from the very simple beauty of mother nature, her flowers, gardens, the deer, squirrels and of course her birds, especially cardinals, fishing with her family, baiting the lines using paper towels around the worms!, crocheting for family and friends, but most of all, she so loved being Mom, Grandma and “NeNe” to her family!
Her family includes her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Don Kennelly; two granddaughters and their husbands, Kristen and James Hunsaker, and Brittany and Rick Simpson; great-grandchildren, Adelie, Zoey, Madeline, Archor and Skarlit; siblings, Lesta Jean Berry (Bill) and John Gafeller; sister-in-law, Penny Gafeller; and Linda’s loving companion for the past 11 years, Ron Reicks.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray; brother, Dan Gafeller; sister and her husband, Marilyn and Stan Phelps; and sister-in-law, Martha Gafeller.
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Linda’s family and her services.
