Linda C. Johnson

November 6, 2018

MUSCATINE — Linda C. Johnson, 76, longtime resident of Muscatine, died Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family.

A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon concluding with words by the pastor on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at the Chapel of Praise Church of God @ 222 Bleeker Street, Muscatine. Private family interment services will take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. A complete obituary will appear in Friday's paper.

