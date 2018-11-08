November 6, 2018
MUSCATINE — Linda C. Johnson, 76, longtime resident of Muscatine, died Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family.
A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon concluding with words by the pastor on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at the Chapel of Praise Church of God @ 222 Bleeker Street, Muscatine. Private family interment services will take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. A complete obituary will appear in Friday's paper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.