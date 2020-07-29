Linda F. Sindt
0 entries

Linda F. Sindt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Linda F. Sindt

August 13, 1949-July 25, 2020

MONTPELIER, Iowa -- Linda F. Sindt, 70, of Montpelier, Iowa, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.

A Graveside Service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Montpelier Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105). Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Linda was born August 13, 1949, to Hanford and Lois (Shelton) Dobbs in Davenport, Iowa. On August 31, 1994, she was united in marriage to Daniel Sindt at Buffalo Southern Baptist Church in Buffalo, Iowa. Linda enjoyed her career in Home Healthcare for over 10 years, most recently working with Visiting Angels. In her free time, she loved taking care of her grandchildren, serving the Lord, playing euchre, and dancing.

Linda will be missed by her husband of 25 years, Danny Sindt; children: David R. Dobbs, Darren (Sue) Dobbs, DeVonna (Allen) Lobdell, Angie (Tommie) Frantz, Chandra (Michael) McNeal; nine grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren; and her siblings: David C. Dobbs, Glenda Scott, and Kim Dobbs.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Sindt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News