Linda J. Shellabarger

June 28, 1938-April 14, 2019
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Linda June Shellabarger, 80, of Davenport will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the mortuary.
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Linda passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Linda June Young was born on June 28, 1938, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Faye and Alice (Jarvis) Young. She married Marvin Shellabarger in 1958 in Muscatine. He preceded her in death on March 10, 1989. Linda worked as a secretary for Olsen Drywall for eight years and then at HyVee for 14 years, retiring in 2001.
Linda was a member of C.A.S.I., the Red Hat Society, and SAGA Singles. She enjoyed music and dancing.
Survivors include her daughters, Teresa Cousino and Laurie (Mike) Ryan, all of Davenport; son, Kenneth (Patti) Shellabarger, of Davenport; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; sister, Christeen Beard; brothers, Raymond Young and Ronald Young; and son-in-law, Ken Cousino.
Memorials may be directed to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.
