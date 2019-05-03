November 16, 1947-April 30, 2019
SHERRARD - Linda K. Buckwalter, 71, of Sherrard, Ill., passed away Tuesday April 30, 2019, at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island, Ill.
Services are 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, Ill., with visitation one hour prior to services on Monday. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.
Linda was born November 16, 1947, in Moline, Ill., the daughter of Howard and Alberta Douglas. She graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1965. Linda and Ronald C. Buckwalter were united in marriage on May 7, 1966 in Rock Island, Ill.
Linda was employed at Walgreen's, Milan. In earlier years, she worked at the Rock Island Arsenal and later Zimmerman's, Rock Island.
She loved her family, and enjoyed following her grandchildren's activities. She was their number one fan. She also enjoyed fishing, collecting cookie jars, and displaying her Christmas village.
Surviving are her husband, Ronald Sr., of Sherrard; children, Ronald Buckwalter Jr. (Dori Marten), Muscatine, Iowa, Julie (Rich) Stropes, Sherrard, and Michael (Shelley) Buckwalter, Sherrard; grandchildren, Caleb Buckwalter, Hannah Buckwalter, Austin Hemphill, Tyler Hemphill, Kayla Hemphill, Tanner Buckwalter, Joe Gerber, Kyle Gerber, Alicia Schronick, Kalie Ellis and Lacey Stropes; and two great-grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.