November 16, 1947-April 30, 2019

SHERRARD - Linda K. Buckwalter, 71, of Sherrard, Ill., passed away Tuesday April 30, 2019, at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island, Ill.

Services are 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, Ill., with visitation one hour prior to services on Monday. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.

Linda was born November 16, 1947, in Moline, Ill., the daughter of Howard and Alberta Douglas. She graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1965. Linda and Ronald C. Buckwalter were united in marriage on May 7, 1966 in Rock Island, Ill.

Linda was employed at Walgreen's, Milan. In earlier years, she worked at the Rock Island Arsenal and later Zimmerman's, Rock Island.

She loved her family, and enjoyed following her grandchildren's activities. She was their number one fan. She also enjoyed fishing, collecting cookie jars, and displaying her Christmas village.

Surviving are her husband, Ronald Sr., of Sherrard; children, Ronald Buckwalter Jr. (Dori Marten), Muscatine, Iowa, Julie (Rich) Stropes, Sherrard, and Michael (Shelley) Buckwalter, Sherrard; grandchildren, Caleb Buckwalter, Hannah Buckwalter, Austin Hemphill, Tyler Hemphill, Kayla Hemphill, Tanner Buckwalter, Joe Gerber, Kyle Gerber, Alicia Schronick, Kalie Ellis and Lacey Stropes; and two great-grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Linda K. Buckwalter
