Linda K. Young

May 26, 1951-August 22, 2018

MUSCATINE — Linda K. Young, 67, of Muscatine passed away on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at her sister's home in Muscatine. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday, September 8, 2018, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Fruitland Community Center. Cremation rites have been facilitated by the FCS Life Transition and Cremation Center, located within Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Linda's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.

Linda Kaye Welker was born on May 26, 1951, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Robert Dewayne and Shirley Marie (Bryant) Welker. On September 5, 1969, Linda was united in marriage to John Andrew Young Sr. in Rock Island, Illinois. Linda was a bus driver. She attended Baptist churches in the Muscatine area and enjoyed fishing, cooking, swimming, spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs, JoJo and GiGi.

Linda will be deeply missed by her mother, Shirley Welker, of Muscatine; her children, John (Michelle) Young Jr. of Muscatine, Keffany Foster of Muscatine, Tashia (Gaylon) Wheeler of Conesville, Robert Young of Muscatine and Renee Young of Muscatine; and siblings, Connie (Rick) Newcomb of Muscatine and Chris Newcomb of Muscatine.

Linda was preceded in death by her father and husband.

