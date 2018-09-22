Subscribe for 17¢ / day

September 20, 2018

MUSCATINE — Linda K. Zwolanek, 76, of Muscatine passed away Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island.

Nichols Life Tribute Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine, is caring for the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left with Linda's complete obituary at www.lifetributeservices.com.

