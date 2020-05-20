× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 15, 1948-May 18, 2020

MUSCATINE — Linda L. Shield, 72, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home.

A private graveside service will be held. Reverend Brandon Nygaard will officiate. The pallbearers will be her grandchildren. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Linda was born in Iowa City, on February 15, 1948, the daughter of Wayne and Chrisetta Cox Paulson. She married Michael S. Shield Sr. on August 31, 1968, in West Branch.

Linda was a member of Mulford Evangelical Free Church. She enjoyed her family, cooking, and nature.

Linda is survived by her husband, Michael Shield Sr. of Muscatine; one son, Michael Shield Jr. and his wife, Susanne, of Muscatine; two daughters, Stacy Olson and her husband, Bret, of Muscatine, and Julie Hansen and her husband, Scott, of Iowa City; 12 grandchildren, Benjamin, Samuel, Rebekah, Leah, Elizabeth, Hannah, Caleb, Tyler, Kate, Eli, Isabel, and Emmitt; one great-granddaughter,, Faith; one brother, Wally Paulson of West Branch; and one sister Jennette Thomas of West Branch.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Jayson Paulson.

