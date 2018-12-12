Try 1 month for 99¢

August 22, 1956-November 30, 2018

MUSCATINE — Linda Modersohn, 62, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2018, in Bryan, Ohio.

Linda was born on August 22, 1956, in Fort Madison, Iowa. She graduated from Muscatine High School in 1974 and moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She attended the Patricia Stevens Finishing School and began her career in the telecommunications field.

Linda resided in the Chicago metropolitan area for many years before retiring at age 50 and moving to Sunapee, New Hampshire, to reside with her husband, Dick. Both were avid New England Patriots fans.

Linda and Dick relocated to Bryan, Ohio, upon Dick's retirement in 2012. Linda was Dick's primary caregiver over the last two years.

Linda is survived by her sister, Terry Lawson Duke; stepson, Dylan Modersohn; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Cory Gerou; her parents, Roxie and Carol Lawson; and her husband, Dick.

