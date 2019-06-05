September 30, 1945-May 31, 2019
MUSCATINE — Lois D. Ballard-Newman, 73, of Muscatine passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Hospice Care in Iowa City. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Lois' arrangements and her family. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Lois Dorothy Gray was born on September 30, 1945, in Jersey City, New Jersey, the daughter of Russell and Dorothy (Rohrer) Gray. Lois graduated from Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1963. Upon graduation, she was employed at Ruan Transport in Des Moines, and after moving to Muscatine, she worked for several years at various State Farm agencies and Edward Jones. She was an excellent seamstress, upholsterer, and could build or rebuild an entire house.
In January of 1966, Lois married Clifford Ballard. She later married Marion Newman, who preceded her in death in June of 2012. Lois will be missed by her children, Kristin (Todd) Poole of Muscatine and Corey (Lori) Ballard of Kentucky; five grandchildren, Keaton, Shelby, Dillon, Allison and Taylor; siblings, Barbara (David) Housley of Muscatine and Marti Oakley; and her first husband, Clifford Ballard of Kentucky.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Russ; and sister, Cindy.
