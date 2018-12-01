Lois Himes

November 28, 2018
Lois A. Himes, formerly of Davenport and Ottumwa, Iowa, passed away Wednesday November 28, 2018 at Marigold Health Center, Galesburg, Illinois.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, where visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.