Lois Himes

November 28, 2018

Lois A. Himes, formerly of Davenport and Ottumwa, Iowa, passed away Wednesday November 28, 2018 at Marigold Health Center, Galesburg, Illinois. 

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, where visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

