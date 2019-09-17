April 26, 1935-September 14, 2019
COLUMBUS CITY - Lois “Kay” McConahay, 84, of Columbus City, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral services for Kay will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Stacy-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services in Columbus Junction. Burial will be in Columbus City Cemetery. Following the burial, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Columbus Junction American Legion. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established at the funeral home in Kay's memory. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Lois Kay Lenker was born on April 26, 1935, in Wilton, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Mildred (Noble) Lenker. Kay was a 1952 graduate of Wilton High School. On April 22, 1956, Kay was united in marriage to Warren “Mac” McConahay in Wilton. Kay and Mac made their lifelong home in Columbus City, Iowa, where they raised their two sons. Kay had worked for the Wapello Sale Barn, Smithcraft, clerked auctions for many years and also worked part-time for the Post Office. She was a proud member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 100 of Columbus Junction, and was an active member of the Columbus City United Methodist Church. She was very active in her community, volunteering with the Share Program, Royal Neighbors and gathering supplies for overseas troops and veterans in the VA hospital. For the last 10 years, Kay has also been placing flowers on the old graves of persons who no longer have people living to honor them. Kay enjoyed spending time and having fun with her family and friends at their family cabin. She had a passion for visiting Branson, going to yard sales and dining out with friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Lois will be deeply missed by her husband, Warren; children, Bret (Kathy) McConahay and Kip (Karen) McConahay; brother, William (Colleen) Lenker; grandchildren, Meghan (Tyler) Hank, Brian (Jennifer) McConahay, Brian (Amanda) Tipps, Kelly (TJ) Garrison and Cameron McConahay; and her great-grandchildren, Alexis, Dawson, Cooper, Barrett, Emily, Ian and Beja.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.