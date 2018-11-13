August 12, 1921-November 10, 2018
MUSCATINE — Lois M. Smith, 97, of Muscatine passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty, Iowa.
Lois was born on August 12, 1921, to Eugene and Ida (Gill) Lenker.
Lois graduated from Wilton High School. She enjoyed socializing with family and friends and going to the casino.
Lois married Lupton D. Smith on July 30, 1940, in Davenport. He preceded her in death on November 8, 1983.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 17, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton Iowa.
Interment will take place at Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton.
Lois is survived by her daughters: Judy McGee of Muscatine, Sandy Gerdts of Longmont, Colorado, and Beverly (Carl) Ash of Muscatine; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Bradley; sisters, Gladys Walton, Nora Lenker, Vera Marolf and Dorothy Meyer; and brothers, Merle, Alfred "Stub" and Lauren Lenker.
Memorial contributions may be made to Simpson Memorial Home fund in her memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
