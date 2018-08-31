Lois Woodhouse

August 31, 1930-August 27, 2018
VERO BEACH, FLA. — Lois Eileen Woodhouse passed away peacefully at Hospice House of Vero Beach, Florida, on Aug. 27, 2018.
The family will receive friends starting at 11 a.m. and the memorial service will be held at noon on Sept. 8, 2018, at Aycock Funeral Home, 6026 North US-1, Fort Pierce, FL 34946. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Born in Dubuque, Iowa, on Aug. 31, 1930, Lois lived most of her life in Muscatine, Iowa. She attended Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, and taught grade school for several years. Lois was married to Dr. Joseph M. Woodhouse for 55 years.
The couple moved to Vero Beach in 1997. Her interests included bridge and politics. Lois will always be remembered as a devoted wife and beautiful, loving mother.
She is survived by her beloved six children and their spouses including Julie Clark of Bartow, Florida, Kathy Wilson and Bob Fine of Naples, Florida, Joe and Angela Woodhouse of Muscatine, Iowa, Sherry Woodhouse of Coral Springs, Florida, David and Kelly Woodhouse of Vero Beach, Florida and Jennifer Barnes of Tiburon, California; six grandchildren, including Matthew and Sara Sherman, Tara Correia and Grant, Jessica and Gavin Barnes; sisters Naomi Orsay and Caroline Rizwold; and brothers John Stumme, Lawrence Stumme and Wayne Stumme. Lois is also survived by her best friend Teri Griffin of Vero Beach.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph Woodhouse; her parents, Lawrence and Esther Stumme; a brother, Luther Stumme; and a sister, Kathryn Tutton.
