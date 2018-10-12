June 13, 1959-October 10, 2018
MUSCATINE-Lorrie Thompson-Haskins, 59, of Muscatine passed away on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at home.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, October 15, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family, in care of, Randy Haskins. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, October 28, 2018, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 27, 110 S. Houser Street, Muscatine.
Lorrie was born on June 13, 1959, in Muscatine, the daughter of Darrel and Frances Schildberg Thompson. She married Randy Haskins in 1978 in Muscatine.
She managed the Elks Lodge, the Muscatine Hotel, the HON cafeteria, and also worked at Lutheran Homes. She loved to paint and draw. She enjoyed going to casinos and loved to collect Native American antiques.
Lorrie is survived by her husband, Randy; her siblings, William "Billy" Thompson and wife, Heather, Koralie Johnson and husband, Tom, Theresa Thompson, Christine VanDusen, Julie Thompson, and Tracy Thompson; several nieces and nephews; brothers in-law, Otis Haskins, Larry Haskins, and Steve Haskins; and sister-in-law, Donna Call.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Darrel and Frances; her sister, Bunnie Thompson; her father and mother in-law, Elmus and Bonnie Haskins; and brother-in-law, Dan Waller.
