June 15, 1919-April 14, 2019
MUSCATINE — Louise T. Forbes, 99, of Muscatine passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019, surrounded by her family at Lutheran Living Senior Campus in Muscatine, Iowa. Visitation will be April 28, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. at the Cranston Family Funeral Home in Fairfield, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on April 29, 2019, at the Cranston Family Funeral Home. Following the service, Louise will be laid to rest at the Evergreen Cemetery next to her husband, Lester. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Louise was born June 15, 1919, in Jefferson County, Iowa, to Paul T. and Rosie P. (Kregoski) Peck. She graduated from Saint Anthony's Hospital School of Nursing on September 8, 1945, and married Lester V. Forbes on March 2, 1946. She retired after 30 years as a registered nurse from the Jefferson County Hospital in Fairfield. Louise loved to read, garden, travel with her family, listen to music, loved to play bingo and watch or listen to her Iowa Hawkeyes. She was always up for a game of pinochle or ten-point pitch with family and friends. She was also a life-long Chicago Cubs fan.
Those left to honor her memory are her brother, William Peck, of East Pleasant Plain, Iowa; her children and their spouses, Angela (Bruce) Bussey of Ivins, Utah, Eileen Forbes of Muscatine, Steven (Janet) Forbes of Muscatine, Richard (Coni) Forbes of Fort Worth, Texas, Mary Forbes of Moline, Ill., Douglas (Shelli) Forbes of Marion, Iowa, John Forbes of Colorado Springs, Colo.; 19 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sisters, husband (Lester), and one son (Paul).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.