Lowell Dean Titus

Lowell was an all-round athlete. He lettered in swimming, track and football at North High and was captain of the golf team. He played basketball for the Drake Bulldogs before returning to his true passion, football, at Iowa State. There he lettered three years and earned All-Big 8 honors as an offensive tackle for the Cyclones. His engineering dean told him in the exit interview “Titus, you are unique. You are the only student I can watch on the football field in the fall and in the Symphony Orchestra winter quarter.” Lowell helped organize alumni get-togethers and was proud to display his lifetime free pass to ISU football games, hosting family and friends at the Cyclone Club pregame tailgaters. During his busy engineering career, Lowell continued to find time to keep up with Muscatine High School, collegiate, and professional football as an avid spectator. Upon retirement he became a volunteer Muscatine High football line coach, and mentored grandson, Noah Hughes, at the quarterback position. Later, Lowell assisted with junior high teams and enjoyed telling the story of working with the first female football player in Muscatine. He hung up the pads for the final time at age 72.