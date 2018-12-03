November 20, 1935-November 30, 2018
MUSCATINE - Lyla "Lolly" Kleindolph, 83, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018, at Unity Point Hospital – Muscatine.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 6, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend David Wood will officiate. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 6, 2018, at the Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Lolly was born on November 20, 1935, in Wapello, daughter of Lyle and Ruth Carlson Kallenberger. She met Robert Kleindolph at a local skating rink and they were married on December 24, 1955.
She worked at Montgomery Wards, HON, and Prime Mover.
Lolly enjoyed bowling, gardening, flowers, hunting mushrooms, fishing, collecting Barbie's and baseball cards, and going on trips to Seattle and Alaska. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved knitting. She enjoyed driving her first car, a 1957 Chevy Convertible. She was also a proud car owner of her grandson's cars and loved being involved in their activities. Lolly loved her many wiener dogs throughout the years.
She was known for her contagious laugh and witty sense of humor. She was loving known as ‘one tough cookie' to everyone in the family.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Robert; two daughters, Teresa Theobald and husband, John, of Wapello, and Sherry Kleindolph of Muscatine; one son, Mark Kleindolph and significant other, Jen Williams, of Tipton; two grandsons, Andrew Theobald and wife Janelle, of Bondurant, and Geoffrey Theobald and wife, Val, of Wapello; two great- granddaughters, Rylie Theobald of Wapello, and Emma Theobald of Bondurant; and one sister, Janie Orr of Wapello.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Joann Murray.
