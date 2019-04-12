January 2, 1927-April 9, 2019
NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Lyndon Kelsey Fisher of North Chesterfield, Va., passed peacefully April 9, 2019, at Sunrise Senior Living at Bon Air, Richmond, Va. His wife of 50 years, Jean (Martin) Fisher, preceded him in death on April 3, 2003, in Chesterfield, Va. He is survived by his brother, Lauren Fisher and wife, Jane, and family, of Muscatine, Iowa; cousins, Lynne Paul and family, of Muscatine, Iowa, Gary James and wife, Sueella, of Glendale, Ariz., the Tomas family of Connecticut; niece, Sharon (Rost) Miller, and husband, Raymond, and family, of Muscatine, Iowa; two sons, Lyndon M. Fisher and wife, Sandy (Peace) of Rockton, Ill., and Randy M. Fisher of Richmond, Va.; one daughter, Debby J. (Fisher) Fuller and husband, David, of North Chesterfield, Va.; three granddaughters, Sarah (Fisher) Dixon and husband, Landon, and family and Betsey (Fisher) Oschner and husband, Ardell, and family, both from Iowa, and Kasey (Perry) Mayo and husband, Brannon, and family from Virginia. “Lindy” was born to William and Laura (James) Fisher in Muscatine on Jan. 2, 1927. He graduated Muscatine High School, served with the Army Air Corp in Greenland-1385th AAF Base Unit, as a Sgt./ Administrative Specialist. He was married to Jean M. Martin on April 4, 1948, at Musserville United Methodist Church in Muscatine. He was hired by The Home-O-Nize Co. and worked in Iowa till he was transferred to the Richmond, Va., plant retiring with 41 years of service. He and his wife were very involved in their church and community. He passed on his love and skills for fishing and hunting to his family, and enjoyed his time with the Hard Luck Hunt Club of Amelia, Va. His family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, April 15, in Dale Memorial Park, Chesterfield, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
