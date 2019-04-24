{{featured_button_text}}
Lynn McCalmon

April 21, 2019

MUSCATINE — Lynn McCalmon, 66, of Muscatine passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus, Muscatine.

A celebration of life will be held 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the American Legion, Muscatine. Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services, Muscatine, is caring for Lynn's family and arrangements.

Online condolences may be left for Lynn's family at www.NicholsBewley.com.

