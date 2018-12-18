Lynne Marsom

May 21, 1961-December 14, 2018
MESA, Arizona — Lynne Goedken Marsom, 57, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away Friday, December 14, 2018, at the Hospice of the Valley. She died from breast cancer which she fought with courage and grace. Lynne's friends and Dan Schwoegler were by her side. As per her wishes, Lynne's body was donated to science.
There will be a time of visitation at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home in Muscatine, Iowa, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 27, 2018. At noon, there will be a time of reflection of Lynne's life at the funeral home. A time of by food and fellowship will follow at Geneva Country Club. There will also be a remembrance of Lynne's Life on January 12, 2019, at the Final Round in Tempe, AZ.
Lynne was born May 21, 1961, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Duane and Mary Ellen (Mescher) Goedken. The family then moved to Muscatine in 1963.
Lynne was a very active and competitive girl. As a young girl, she played softball with the neighborhood girls and also began her passion for golf. In high school, she played volleyball, softball, basketball and golf. She lettered in all four sports multiple years. She graduated from Muscatine High School in 1979.
Her college years were spent at UNI where she had a volleyball scholarship. In 1986, after graduating from UNI and a computer tech school she loaded up a U-Haul and moved to Arizona to begin her career in IT. The majority of her professional career was spent at Mattel and Computer Guidance.
Lynne made Arizona her new home. She loved that she could play golf year-round. Lynne liked her happy hour with friends at the Final Round. She loved her dogs, Zip and Pepina. Lynne also made time for travel. She did a six-day bike ride in Greece, spent time in Italy, went on an Alaskan cruise and every year came back to Iowa to spend time with family and friends.
In 2007, she met Dan Schwoegler at the Final Round. The two of them enjoyed golfing, drinks with friends and taking trips. They also enjoyed spending time at Lynne's summer home in Prescott where they could relax and get out of the summer heat in the valley.
Lynne had many good friends and she liked to entertain. For years she had her legendary Super Bowl and her tequila tasting party. Lynne also stayed connected to her Iowa friends and family. She enjoyed hosting family and friends from Iowa and Lynne appreciated everyone who visited.
Lynne's family would like to thank those that cared for Lynne during the end of her life. That includes: Dan Schwoegler, Di Sheehan, Sharon Wilson, Cheryl Nay, Joni Hansen, Leslie Justice, Nancy Dugan and Jackie Weber. You all made her smile and she was very grateful to have you there.
Lynne is survived by her loving father and mother, Duane and Mary Ellen Goedken of Muscatine; her little sister, Beth Goedken of Des Moines; a musical brother, Brian Goedken of Muscatine; and Lynne's boyfriend, Dan Schwoegler of Mesa. Lynne was the first grandchild in the family and had a very special relationship with her aunts and uncles. Those aunts and uncles produced many fun-loving cousins!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent or left with the funeral home, 1931 Houser Street, Muscatine, IA 52761. The memorials will be equally distributed to Lynne's favorite charities: The Salvation Army, St. Mary's Food Bank and Covenant House, all in Arizona.
