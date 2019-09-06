{{featured_button_text}}

October 8, 1917-September 2, 2019

MUSCATINE - M. Iola Coss, 101, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Alex Kindred will officiate. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons, Michael Coss, Matthew Coss, Andrew Coss, Benjamin Coss, Maxwell Barrett, and Tucker Barrett. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Coss and Brady Barrett.

Visitation will be from 9:30 until 11 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church or Camp Courageous of Iowa. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Iola was born on October 8, 1917, in Nichols, Iowa, the daughter of Nels and Murney McHenry Christofferson. She married Floyd "Red" Coss on February 24, 1937, in Monmouth, Illinois. He preceded her in death in 1987.

She worked and took care of the farm with her husband. She was a member of the Atalissa Church of Christ and attended First Christian Church in Muscatine.

Iola was one of 11 siblings and loved to cook. She enjoyed reading, gardening, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She loved to watch the ball games.

Iola is survived by her two sons, Donald E. Coss of Muscatine, and Jerry Coss and wife, Joyce, of Wilton; her daughter, Janice Roberts, and husband, Nevin, of Muscatine; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Floyd "Red"; her daughter-in-law, Patricia Coss; four sisters; and six brothers.

