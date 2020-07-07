July 3, 2020
MUSCATINE — M. Therese Duddridge Blake of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away peacefully at her home on July 3, 2020. The “M” stood for Martha, but no one ever called her that. It was always Therese. She was born in Lombard, Illinois, and grew up loving everything Chicago, including WGN radio, the Picasso statue, touring old cemeteries, cheering on the Cubs and of course, Chicago-style hot dogs.
During her years in Battle Lake, Minnesota, she loved going to auctions and collected crocks, primitives, cookbooks, and any piece of whimsy that caught her eye.
In 2008, she moved to Muscatine and made more friends. She was a member of Keystone, a hospital volunteer and you would find her serving coffee and cookies at the symphony.
Therese loved perfumes and lotions, but hated wearing socks. You could often find her in her kitchen listening to Neil Diamond or Garth Brooks, singing along and cooking something delicious. She was often found chatting with a perfect stranger who would inevitably end up on her Christmas card list. She was great at sharing stories and memories and never forgot a detail. Everything she did turned into an experience or adventure and was filled with humor.
Her strong faith comforted her when her dear husband Walter Blake passed away, as well as her brother and three sisters. She attended St. Mary & Mathias church and was a lifelong supporter of the Poor Clares.
Therese was the absolute rock center of her family and the star that shone over them all. Those left to celebrate her life are daughters, Catherine (Blake) Trent and husband, Bill, of Venice, Florida, and Muscatine, Iowa, and Christine (Blake) Lange and husband, Jim, of Marathon, Florida; grandchildren, Jessica Trent of Chicago, Illinois, Bret Trent and wife, Sara, of Neenah, Wisconsin, Nicolas Lange and wife, Yoori, of Woodbury, Minnesota, Zachary Lange and wife, Sara, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Alexander Lange and wife, Iris, of Potsdam, Germany; and seven great-grandchildren.
Please remember her big smile, kind words, and the twinkle in her eye. Any remembrances of her can be made to a library of your choice in honor of her love of reading, any arts organization because she loved the arts, or the Poor Clares. But the most important contribution she would love is a kind word you can offer another. Her family is grateful for her love, humor, and strength. In her own words, “Yes if it is my time I am not afraid and I will take whatever happens with open arms.” Private family burial will follow later.
