M. Therese Duddridge Blake

Therese was the absolute rock center of her family and the star that shone over them all. Those left to celebrate her life are daughters, Catherine (Blake) Trent and husband, Bill, of Venice, Florida, and Muscatine, Iowa, and Christine (Blake) Lange and husband, Jim, of Marathon, Florida; grandchildren, Jessica Trent of Chicago, Illinois, Bret Trent and wife, Sara, of Neenah, Wisconsin, Nicolas Lange and wife, Yoori, of Woodbury, Minnesota, Zachary Lange and wife, Sara, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Alexander Lange and wife, Iris, of Potsdam, Germany; and seven great-grandchildren.

Please remember her big smile, kind words, and the twinkle in her eye. Any remembrances of her can be made to a library of your choice in honor of her love of reading, any arts organization because she loved the arts, or the Poor Clares. But the most important contribution she would love is a kind word you can offer another. Her family is grateful for her love, humor, and strength. In her own words, “Yes if it is my time I am not afraid and I will take whatever happens with open arms.” Private family burial will follow later.