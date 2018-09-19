Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Madeline Heckman

September 11, 2018

MARION, Iowa — Mrs. Madeline (Carpenter) Heckman, 80, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2018. A service will be held Saturday, September 22, 2018, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 701 Lake Park Blvd., Muscatine, Iowa, starting at 2 p.m.

She married Dean Heckman in the summer of 1956. They raised three children and spent most of their lives in Muscatine, Iowa.

Madeline was an avid gardener, a talented cook, loved nature and she loved to spend time in a volunteer ministry work as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She always had an encouraging word for those she met and had a way of making you feel special. She will be missed by her many friends and loved ones.

Madeline is survived by her husband, Dean Heckman; one brother; children, Shawn (Viki) Heckman, Rhonda (Todd) Gelo and Denise (Sham) Russell; and four grandchildren, Logan, Wyatt, RaShelle, and Ezra.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, three brothers, and one grandchild, Isaac.

