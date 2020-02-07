{{featured_button_text}}
Malinda “Linda” M. Paintin

February 19, 1945-January 27, 2020

MUSCATINE — Malinda “Linda” M. Paintin, 74, of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Pearl Valley Rehab in Muscatine. Malinda was born in Davenport, Iowa, on February 19, 1945, to Henry and Wilma (Campbell) Gruemmer.

Linda graduated from Wilton High School in 1964 and from the Davenport Barber College.

She was a barber for 30 years. Linda was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wilton.

Linda is survived by her children, Molly Cantrell-Kraig, Tyler Paintin and Mitchell Paintin; five grandchildren; and siblings, Patsy Mullican, Bruce Gruemmer and Joe Gruemmer.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Bebe Stotler; and brother, Hank Gruemmer.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Wilton.

Service information

Feb 19
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
10:30AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
308 Spruce St
Wilton, IA 52778
Guaranteed delivery before Malinda's Memorial Mass begins.

