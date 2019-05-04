March 1, 1925-May 2, 2019
MUSCATINE - Marcelene E. Robinson, 94, of Muscatine passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Pearl Valley Nursing Home.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Steve Cauley will officiate. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church or Paralyzed Veterans of America. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Marcelene was born on March 1, 1925, in Lone Tree, the daughter of William and Elsie Schmitt Robinson.
She was a graduate of Muscatine High School, class of 1943, and the University of Iowa with an English major.
Marcelene taught English at a high school in Glendale, California.
She was always interested in veterans of foreign war and the paralyzed veterans. She loved theater, was a great singer, and also loved to read, work crossword puzzles and cooking.
Those left to honor her memory include two brothers, John Robinson and wife, Susan, of Muscatine, and Harold Robinson of Mesa, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Ardell Robinson; and one sister, Kathleen Robinson.
