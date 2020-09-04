× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 10, 1923-September 2, 2020

MUSCATINE — Marcella Caroline Bieber, 97, of Muscatine passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Sunny Brook at Muscatine.

She will have a private funeral service, rosary, and visitation at St. Mathias Church. The Reverend Chris Weber will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Marcella was born on March 10, 1923, in Muscatine, the daughter of Frank and Nellie Frankenreiter Peyerl. She married Robert Bieber on May 5, 1942, in Muscatine. He preceded her in death in 2003.