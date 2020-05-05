January 18, 1924-May 1, 2020
NICHOLS — Marcella Irene Barnhart, 96, formerly of Nichols, Iowa, passed away at the home of her daughter May 1, 2020, in Coralville.
Private family graveside service will be held Tuesday at the Muscatine Park Memorial Cemetery. Unfortunately Marcella's grandchildren will not be able to attend the services. It was her wishes to have her grandsons: Doug, Mike, Scott, Kyle, Greg and Marc to serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers or other forms of condolences, the family wishes memorials in Marcella's name be made to: Nichols United Methodist Church or Iowa City Hospice.
Marcella was born January 18, 1924, at the family home, rural Nichols, Iowa, the daughter of John Theodore (J.T.) and Grace (Green) Neff. She was a graduate of Nichols High School 1941. On December 27, 1941, she was united in marriage to Marion Leroy Barnhart. For 30+ years, Marcella and Marion owned and operated Barnhart Insurance Agency. She was a long time treasurer for the city of Nichols.
She was a member of Nichols United Methodist Church where she served as treasurer and Nichols United Methodist Women. She enjoyed attending local and State Angus Association sales with her husband where she also sold livestock insurance. She especially enjoyed visiting children and grandchildren both locally and at their locations throughout the United States.
She is survived by three daughters, Marianne (Dean) Phelps of Nichols, Kay (Steve) Rewerts of Waterloo, Wendy (Tom) Beaver of Coralville; one son Keith (Margaret) Barnhart of Atalissa; 10 grandchildren, Doug (Pam) Phelps, Mike Phelps, Marla (Aaron) Matlock, Scott Barnhart, Kyle (Ann) Barnhart, Melissa (Brian Giordano) Barnhart, Susan (Wes Howland) Relland, Mary (Bryce) Watson, Greg Beaver, and Marc Beaver; great-grandchildren, Tanner (Samantha), Payton, Drew, Ethan, KayAnne, Briana, Denton, Celia, Ayla, Lily and Ryan; step-great-grandchildren, Brayton, Ethan and Kinsey; and a sister, Ortha Neff of Iowa City. Preceding her in death were her husband, parents, brothers, Duane, Ralph and Merton, and sisters, Marie and Theodora.
The family wants to give a large heartfelt thank you to the members of Iowa City Hospice for their help and caring for Marcella.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.