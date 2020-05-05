× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 18, 1924-May 1, 2020

NICHOLS — Marcella Irene Barnhart, 96, formerly of Nichols, Iowa, passed away at the home of her daughter May 1, 2020, in Coralville.

Private family graveside service will be held Tuesday at the Muscatine Park Memorial Cemetery. Unfortunately Marcella's grandchildren will not be able to attend the services. It was her wishes to have her grandsons: Doug, Mike, Scott, Kyle, Greg and Marc to serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers or other forms of condolences, the family wishes memorials in Marcella's name be made to: Nichols United Methodist Church or Iowa City Hospice.

Marcella was born January 18, 1924, at the family home, rural Nichols, Iowa, the daughter of John Theodore (J.T.) and Grace (Green) Neff. She was a graduate of Nichols High School 1941. On December 27, 1941, she was united in marriage to Marion Leroy Barnhart. For 30+ years, Marcella and Marion owned and operated Barnhart Insurance Agency. She was a long time treasurer for the city of Nichols.