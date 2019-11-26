{{featured_button_text}}
Marcella Jean Gow

February 17, 1924-November 23, 2019

WEST LIBERTY - Marcella Jean Gow, 95, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneral home.com. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made in her memory to the Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty.

Marcella was born February 17, 1924, in Ames, Iowa, the daughter of John T. and Ferne Foster Blair. She was a graduate of West Liberty High School in 1941. On June 22, 1944, Marcella was united in marriage to Lawrence B. Gow.

She had been employed with Sears, served as a secretary to Roy J. Carver in Muscatine and Farmland Industries. Marcella enjoyed square dancing, quilting and painting landscape scenes.

She is survived by two children, Tom (Janis) Gow of Greer, South Carolina, and Cyndi (Pete) Spinden of Columbia, Tennessee. Also survived by brother, Marvin Blair of West Liberty. She had five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Larry Gow; brother, Jack Blair; daughter, Laurie Gow; son, Tim Gow; and grandson Eric Gow.

To plant a tree in memory of Marcella Gow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments