February 17, 1924-November 23, 2019
WEST LIBERTY - Marcella Jean Gow, 95, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneral home.com. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made in her memory to the Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty.
Marcella was born February 17, 1924, in Ames, Iowa, the daughter of John T. and Ferne Foster Blair. She was a graduate of West Liberty High School in 1941. On June 22, 1944, Marcella was united in marriage to Lawrence B. Gow.
You have free articles remaining.
She had been employed with Sears, served as a secretary to Roy J. Carver in Muscatine and Farmland Industries. Marcella enjoyed square dancing, quilting and painting landscape scenes.
She is survived by two children, Tom (Janis) Gow of Greer, South Carolina, and Cyndi (Pete) Spinden of Columbia, Tennessee. Also survived by brother, Marvin Blair of West Liberty. She had five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Larry Gow; brother, Jack Blair; daughter, Laurie Gow; son, Tim Gow; and grandson Eric Gow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.