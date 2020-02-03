April 13, 1929-February 1, 2020
WILTON — Margaret E. Thurston, 90, of Wilton, Iowa, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty, Iowa.
Margaret was born in Iowa City on April 13, 1929, the adopted daughter of John and Selma (Fischer) Grunder. She married Fredrick W. Thurston on August 23, 1947, in Tipton, Iowa. He preceded her in death on August 11, 1992.
Margaret was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton, where she was active in the Ladies Aid Society and the Wilton American Legion Auxiliary. She had served as Unit President, County President and District President of the Auxiliary.
She loved living on the farm and going out to eat. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church.
Interment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton.
Margaret is survived by her daughters Connie (Ronald) Knouse of Tipton and JoAnne Wells of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, her son James (Jeanie) Thurston of West Liberty; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and two brothers: Carl and John Grunder.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.
