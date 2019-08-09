December 28, 1934-August 8, 2019
MUSCATINE - Margaret Joann (Hank) Brase, age 84, of Muscatine and formerly of Wapello, died Thursday morning, August 8, 2019, at her son's home in Wapello. The daughter of Herman and Lulu Jarvis Hartsock, she was born on December 28, 1934, in Louisa County. Joann graduated from Wapello High School in 1952. She married Derald Hank on March 7, 1952, in Sigourney. He preceded her in death on March 18, 1987. She married Kenneth Brase on January 2, 1991, in Wapello.
Joann worked at Thatcher Plastics in Muscatine from 1961 to 1997. She attended Calvary Baptist Church in Muscatine, belonged to the Colonial Quilting Club, the United Methodist Church, and the VFW Auxiliary, all in Wapello. She enjoyed a monthly coffee group in Wapello for over 60 years. Joann enjoyed sewing, quilting, antique dishes, reading, and spending winters in Texas.
Her family includes her husband, Ken of Muscatine; four children, Doug and Teresa Hank, Debbie Shafer, Dee Ann and Jack Runnells, and Danny and Carol Hank, all of Wapello; three stepchildren, Brenda Brown of Loogootee, Indiana, Tom Brase of Grandview, and Lisa Woodburn of Lee Summit, Missouri; 14 grandchildren, Brad Hank, Tyler Hank, Mandi Mincer, Brett Shafer, Brian Shafer, Charli Shafer, Serah Shafer, Kristen Paris, Randi Ross, Nick Stephens, Angie Kron, Bobbi Garza, Bambi See, and D J Hank; four stepgrandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marcia and Jack Gustison of Wapello. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Derald; her parents; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Hank; and two brothers, Lonnie and Allan Hartsock.
Cremation will be fulfilled, and a funeral ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Dudgeon-McCulley Funeral Home in Wapello. Pastor Dan Schoepf will officiate.
Memorial gifts will benefit the Great River Home Health & Hospice and the Calvary Baptist Church.
Condolences may be given and viewed at www.dudgeonmcculley.com.
