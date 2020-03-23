May 11, 1929-March 20, 2020
MUSCATINE — Margaret Webb Travis, 90, of Muscatine, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Bickford Cottage of Muscatine.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service for Margaret will be held in Greenwood Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date at First Assembly of God in Muscatine. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or Muscatine Humane Society in Margaret's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine, formerly the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funeral Home, is caring for Margaret's arrangements and her family.
Margaret Viola Gritton was born on May 11, 1929, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Lewis and Eunice (Mathews) Gritton. On June 13, 1954, Margaret was united in marriage to Vernon L. Webb. He preceded her in death on October 5, 1984. Margaret then married Walter L. Travis on June 8, 1991. He preceded her in death on December 3, 2011. Margaret was a secretary for Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency for 11 years; was also a secretary for the law firm of Albee, Wilson & Albee for 9 years; for Huttig Mfg. Co for 8 years and also for Bandag, Thatcher Plastics and Muscatine Pearl Works. Margaret loved the Lord and was very active in church activities. She taught Sunday School at First Christian Church, Glad Tidings Church and Foursquare Church. She was a member of Foursquare Church for over 30 years. At Foursquare she was on the church council, deaconess and held various offices in women's groups. She was an active member of The First Assembly of God church for several years.
Margaret will be deeply missed her daughters, Brenda (Mike) Hall of Muscatine, Sally (Michael) Ried of Cypress, Texas, and Marla (Mike) Brogly of Muscatine; step-daughters, Lynda Raniero of Oregon, and Nancy (John) Stolley of Muscatine; step-son, Ralph (Irene) Travis of Penn.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; both of her husbands; sisters, Evelyn Elliott, Vivian Irwin, her special sister and identical twin sister, Marjorie Hintermeister and brothers, Robert, Dr. Charlie and Paul Gritton.
