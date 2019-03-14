February 7, 1934-March 10, 2019
WASHINGTON, Iowa — Margarita “Greta” Schrier, age 85, of Washington, Iowa, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, surrounded by family at her home following a sudden illness.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Columbus Junction, Iowa. A private interment will be held at the Columbus City Cemetery in Columbus Junction at a later date. The Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials have been established for Iowa Donor Network and Hospice Compassus. Online condolences may be sent for Greta's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com.
Greta was born February 7, 1934, in Tirschenreuth, Germany, the daughter of Hans and Katherine (Fencel) Gmeiner. She attended school in Germany and was united in marriage to Harold Schrier on May 13, 1957, in Kassel, Germany.
Greta retired from McCleary Cummings in Washington. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Columbus Junction and of the Red Hats. Greta and her husband enjoyed wintering in Texas for many years. She also loved golfing, bowling, playing cards at the community center and trips to the casino.
She is survived by her children, Renate Skubal and husband Randy of Columbus Junction, Jim Schrier and wife Tammy of Washington, and David Schrier and wife Kathy of Muscatine, Iowa; grandchildren, Christian, Hailey and Gracie Schrier, Briana and Amanda Skubal, Stevie Griffin, Jessica Janecek and Ashley Timmins; great-grandchildren, Harley, Gabe, Jade and Addison and Grady Janecek; brother, Carl Gmeiner of Germany; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold, in 2007; and one sister.
