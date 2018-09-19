Marjorie Fullerton

September 16, 2018
WASHINGTON, Iowa — Marjorie Louise Fullerton, 103, of Washington, Iowa, died Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Washington.
Celebration of life services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 20, 2018, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Calling hours will begin at noon on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Interment will be held at Columbus City Cemetery. A general memorial has been established. To view the full obituary or to send Online condolences to Marjorie's family please visit www.jonesfh.com.
She is survived by her three children, Bebe J. McFarland and husband, Richard, of Ainsworth, Iowa; Jocelyn J. Morgan and husband, Butch, of Washington, Iowa; and Ronald E. Fullerton and wife, Sue, of Hastings, Nebraska; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; 17 step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
