Marjorie Moon Rohrer

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marjorie (Marge) Moon Rohrer, 89, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on March 1, 2020. She was born on October 7, 1930, to Floyd S. and Thelma Barnett Moon in Pratt, Kansas. After graduating from Kansas State University with a degree in journalism, she married David A. Rohrer in 1953 and raised six children.

While living in Fulton, Missouri, she took a weaving class that led to her life's work and passion as a fiber artist. Her artistic journey started with selling handwoven goods at arts and crafts fairs and the Artists in Action Cooperative and Studio that she helped develop in Muscatine, Iowa. Marge, with her husband, David, became the resident weavers at the Bishop Hill Historical Community (Illinois) in 1978. After moving to Highlands, North Carolina, in 1991, Marge Rohrer Originals was born and operated as both a studio and business for over 20 years. After relocating to Marietta, Georgia, in 2014, Marge explored other forms of fiber art, painting, and felting. Her final projects focused on doodling as an art form.