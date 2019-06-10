January 6, 1983-June 5, 2019
TIPTON — Mark Anthony Collins, 36, of Tipton, passed away peacefully in the home of his sister on Wednesday, June 05, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mark's family has held a private memorial service prior to his cremation. You may share online condolences at www.fryfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his memory with the proceeds directed to Iowa City Hospice.
Mark was born on January 6, 1983, in Iowa City, Iowa. He was the son of Mark Collins, Janie Shultz (LaRue) and Wayne Hunt. Mark worked as an assembler for H.W.H. Corporation in Moscow.
“Bubba" loved the outdoors and fishing was one of his favorite pastimes. Mark often joked around about his “big catches" and fails. During the summer you would sometimes find him at the local race track cheering on his favorite race car drivers. Mark especially loved spending time with his family and friends.
Mark lived life to the fullest. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Mark is survived by his mother, Janie Shultz, of Buffalo City, Wisconsin, his father, Mark Collins of Massachusetts, Wayne Hunt of Tipton, his sister, Holly and her husband, Quincy Schott of Tipton, Iowa and his daughter, Delanie Coleman of Wapello, Iowa. His niece Kelsey Schott, two nephews Cody and Austin Lick. Mark was preceded in death by his sister, Kayla Collins, and his grandparents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.