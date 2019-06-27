Mark F. McKee

January 17, 1961-June 23, 2019
MUSCATINE — On Sunday, June 23, 2019, Mark Francis McKee passed away in Clinton, Iowa, at the age of 58. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mathias Catholic Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, and there will be a time for fellowship before the service at 9:30. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services in caring for Mark's family and the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Mark was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on January 17, 1961, to Theodore Franklin McKee and Diane Walsh McKee. He graduated from Muscatine High School in 1979. He received his bachelor's degree in business from Marycrest College in 1984. He worked at McKee Button Company and was involved in industrial production. On April 7, 1985, he married Lisa Ann Carlson. They raised their daughter, Dee, and son, Scott.
He had an independent spirit and fun-loving nature. Growing up along the river, he enjoyed swimming and water skiing. He relished music, traveling, and snow skiing. He loved watching sports with his dad. Wherever he went, there was always a dog worshiping the ground he walked on. He left countless memories of adventures and stories.
He will be deeply missed by his children, DeMaris Ann McKee of Des Moines and Francis Scott McKee of Austin; father, Theodore of Muscatine and siblings, Jay (Lisa) McKee of Muscatine, Jim McKee of Muscatine, Margo (Mike) Hamsher of Tulsa, OK, and Madeleine (Terry) Eagle of Muscatine. He was also adored by his seven nieces and six nephews, and cousins, Jeff and Joel Wickert. Countless friends were a meaningful part of Mark's life, including long-time friend, Jamye Boyd, of Clinton who provided him Hospice.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Diane, and all of his grandparents.
