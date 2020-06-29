× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 3, 1964-June 26, 2020

MUSCATINE — Mark Hartman, 55, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Island Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 until 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Mark was born on December 3, 1964, in Council Bluff, the son of Duane and Velma Schultz Hartman.

He retired from Wilton Precision Steel. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, and loved his dog, Baby.

Mark is survived by his fiancé, Stephanie Neiman of Davenport; two brothers, Mike Hartman of Muscatine, and Dave Hartman and wife, Krista, of Fruitland; and several nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

