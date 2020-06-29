Mark Hartman
0 entries

Mark Hartman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

December 3, 1964-June 26, 2020

MUSCATINE — Mark Hartman, 55, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Island Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 until 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Mark was born on December 3, 1964, in Council Bluff, the son of Duane and Velma Schultz Hartman.

He retired from Wilton Precision Steel. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, and loved his dog, Baby.

Mark is survived by his fiancé, Stephanie Neiman of Davenport; two brothers, Mike Hartman of Muscatine, and Dave Hartman and wife, Krista, of Fruitland; and several nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Mark Hartman
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Hartman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News