Mark J. Last

May 6, 1957-May 28, 2019
MUSCATINE — Mark James Last, 62, of Fruitland passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Iowa Hospital or to the University of Iowa Center for Advancement, PO Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Mark was born on May 6, 1957, in Muscatine, the son of Willard F. and Helen E. Jochman Last. He was a graduate of Muscatine High School, class of 1975, and received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Iowa State University in 1980. He married Linda Reeves on November 7, 1986, in Muscatine, and they were married for 13 years.
He had been a foreman for Grain Processing Corporation for 30 years, retiring in 2012.
Mark spent many years coaching baseball and soccer. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and hiking. He loved to listen to and watch the Chicago Cubs and the Green Bay Packers on the radio and television. He loved spending time with his six grandchildren.
Those left to honor his memory include two sons, Samuel J. Last and wife, Angelica, of El Paso, Texas, and Sean M. Last of Donnellson; one stepdaughter, Stephanie L. Phillips and husband, Matt, of Letts; six grandchildren, Andrew, Genevieve, Daryl, Charlie, Madison, and Griffin; and one brother, Michael Last and wife, Kathy, of West Liberty.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Matthew J. Last.
