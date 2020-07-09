× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 27, 1951-July 3, 2020

BUCERIAS, Mexico — Mark L. Johnston, 69, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at his beloved condominium on the Bay of Banderas in Bucerias on Mexico's Pacific Coast, near Puerto Vallarta.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of, Katie Schnedler. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Mark was born on January 27, 1951, at Bellvue Hospital in Muscatine to Harlan Johnston and Wilma Johnston, n/k/a Fosholt. He married Fran Thul on December 29, 1973, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Ames, Iowa.

Mark was a 1969 graduate of Muscatine High School, received his associate's degree from Muscatine Community College in 1971 where he served as a class president during his sophomore year, and graduated from Drake University in 1973 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. After marriage, Mark and Fran moved to Mundelein, Illinois, where Mark was employed by Kemper Insurance. In 1975, they moved back to Muscatine where Mark became one of the first employees hired by the Iowa Steel Corporation, a/k/a North Star Steel, Wilton, later Cargill Steel, and now known as Gerdau Ameristeel. He retired from Gerdau in 2013 after thirty-seven years of service and moved full-time to Mexico.