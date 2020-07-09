January 27, 1951-July 3, 2020
BUCERIAS, Mexico — Mark L. Johnston, 69, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at his beloved condominium on the Bay of Banderas in Bucerias on Mexico's Pacific Coast, near Puerto Vallarta.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of, Katie Schnedler. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Mark was born on January 27, 1951, at Bellvue Hospital in Muscatine to Harlan Johnston and Wilma Johnston, n/k/a Fosholt. He married Fran Thul on December 29, 1973, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Ames, Iowa.
Mark was a 1969 graduate of Muscatine High School, received his associate's degree from Muscatine Community College in 1971 where he served as a class president during his sophomore year, and graduated from Drake University in 1973 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. After marriage, Mark and Fran moved to Mundelein, Illinois, where Mark was employed by Kemper Insurance. In 1975, they moved back to Muscatine where Mark became one of the first employees hired by the Iowa Steel Corporation, a/k/a North Star Steel, Wilton, later Cargill Steel, and now known as Gerdau Ameristeel. He retired from Gerdau in 2013 after thirty-seven years of service and moved full-time to Mexico.
Mark and Fran had two children, Matt, who was born in 1979 and passed away in 2004, and Katie born in 1983. Fran passed away in 2011. Katie currently resides in Tiffin, Iowa, with her husband, Eric Schnedler, daughter Madelynn and twin sons, Dylan and Devyn. Their son Ethan passed away in 2010, shortly after birth.
Mark was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball fan and rooted for the Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed following his stock market investments and watching CNBC's various business shows.
Mark had a winning smile and countless friends. He was always sincerely appreciative of all their kind words and support during the devastating triple tragedies he suffered during life.
Mark is survived by his daughter, Katie (Eric) Schnedler; three grandchildren, Madelynn, Dylan and Devyn; his mother, Wilma Fosholt; his three brothers, Greg (Holly Oppelt), Doug (Reta Tecklenburg) and Rocky (Penny) Johnston; his nephew, Aaron (Lisa) Johnston, their son, Rhett, and daughter, Cleo; and Mark's niece, Maggie Johnston.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harlan; his wife, Fran; one son, Matt; and grandson, Ethan.
