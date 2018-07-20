July 1, 1933-July 18, 2018
MUSCATINE — Marlene L. Sturms, 85, of Muscatine, passed away Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at her home. Memorial services will be Monday, July 23, 2018, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Inurnment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 23, 2018, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church or Discovery Park in Marlene's name. Sympathy notes may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Marlene's arrangements and her family.
Marlene Riexinger was born July 1, 1933, in Buffalo Prairie, Illinois, the daughter of Fred and Merville (Potter) Riexinger. On September 7, 1952, Marlene was united in marriage to Kenneth L. Sturms in Buffalo Prairie. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Women of the Moose, American Legion Auxiliary and a volunteer for the Womens Auxiliary at Trinity Hospital. Marlene was an avid Cubs fan who enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking chocolate chip cookies, canning, making noodles, and spending time with her friends and family.
Marlene will be deeply missed by her children, Teresa (David) Salyer of Dubuque and Tom (Lisa) Sturms of Muscatine, six grandchildren, Ryan (Madeline) Sturms, Matt Sturms, Natalie (Andrew) Failor, Elizabeth Sturms, Zach (Nicole) Sturms-Salyer and Caitlin Sturms-Salyer; great-grandchild, Hayven Sturms-Salyer; and many nieces and nephews.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Dean Riexinger; sister, Margaret Gentile; and brother-in-law, Merle Sturms.
The family of Marlene would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to the many friends and family that visited and a special thank you to her church family at First Presbyterian, Rev. Dr. Pam Saturnia, Dr. Robert Weis, and Hospice Compassus, especially her caregivers, Ann, Michelle, Miranda, Aleece and Mary.
