March 31, 1934-March 31, 2020
MUSCATINE — Marlin G. Allchin, 86, of Muscatine passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. It was his 86th birthday. Private burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. His family will have a celebration of his life at a later date, which will be posted on the Runge Mortuary website at www.therungemortuary.com where you may also leave a tribute or condolence.
Marlin was born March 31, 1934. He was the son of Augustus and Celia Allchin. He was united in marriage to Shirley Hanford on June 12, 1954, in Davenport. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal after 32 years of service as an inspector. In his early life, Marlin attended DeVry Institute of Technology and serviced televisions and appliances. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and snowmobiling. He also was an avid Cubs fan and made sure he was home in time to watch the game.
He will be missed by his loving wife of 66 years, Shirley; his children, Steve (Cindy) Allchin, Terri (Rick) Schackle, Keith Allchin and Kevin Allchin; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. His parents; daughter, Tammi; brother, Darrell; and sisters, Delores and Donna, preceded him in death.
