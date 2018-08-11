January 7, 1933-August 9, 2018
MUSCATINE — Marlyn Glenn Schepers, 85, of Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at his home. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 13, 2018, at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery with military rites by the combined units of the VFW Post 1565 and American Legion Post 27. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 12, 2018, from 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Marlyn would be honored if you would consider making a donation to the Democratic National Committee, the World Wildlife Fund or the American Civil Liberties Union. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Marlyn was born January 7, 1933, on a farm in rural Lost Nation, Iowa, the son of Glenn and Ruth (Hon) Schepers. He attended a one-room school through seventh grade and then attended Lost Nation Community Schools eighth grade through high school. Marlyn graduated from Lost Nation in 1951, second in a class of 22. Marlyn played trombone in marching and concert bands all four years, and in a brass quartet his senior year. In sports, Marlyn played first base and left field on the baseball team for four years and the center on the basketball team, first team, for three years. He was privileged to play on a team which won 33 straight games before being defeated by West Waterloo in the state tournament of his senior year.
Marlyn attended Iowa State College (now Iowa State University) from 1951 to 1955. He graduated with a B.S. in civil engineering. He started work at Stanley Engineering (now Stanley Consultants), in Muscatine on June 20, 1955. Marlyn worked for Stanley for 42 years as a senior structural engineer, and continued as a consultant for many more. His work with Stanley took him all over the world. Marlyn's most vivid and talked about project was placing stream gauges for the construction of a hydro-electric dam along the St. Paul and St. Johns Rivers deep in the Liberian jungle. He spent many hours recalling and documenting his Liberian adventures including white-knuckled flights into jungle airstrips, having a note await him that stated “plane crashed, make your own way out”, and being held up by giant pythons stretched out across the jungle “roads." His work in Liberia contributed to Stanley Engineering Company's beginnings as an international consulting firm.
Marlyn was drafted into the U.S. Army on Sept. 13, 1955. He did not have bone spurs. He had eight weeks basic training at Camp Chaffee Arkansas. He was then sent to Fort Carson, Colorado, for nine months and then to Fuerth, near Nurnberg, Germany. He was honorably discharged in August 1957.
After the army, Marlyn returned to Muscatine where he met and married Mary Ann Hogan on August 24, 1968. Together they raised three children, Rae Lynn, Erich Tyson and Malia Ann.
In 1967, Marlyn returned to academics to further his education. In 1969, Marlyn received his master's degree in structures and foundations from the University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Marlyn enjoyed his family, their pets and traveling and experiencing the world. He visited or lived in more than 50 different countries in his journeys. In addition to his sharp mind, quick wit and dry sense of humor, which we will all greatly miss, Marlyn had a very strong interest in good government, human rights, environmental protection and conservation. Marlyn served on, contributed to and was active in many Democratic, Civil Liberty and Environmental organizations. These include the Muscatine County Democrats, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Sierra Club. He worked tirelessly his entire life to fight for what he believed would benefit his family, his county and the entire world.
Marlyn is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his two daughters, Rae Lynn Schepers (Stacy Gray) and Malia Ann Schepers; his two grandchildren, Isabelle and Jack, whom he loved and adored; his brother, Loren Schepers (Diane McDonald); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Schepers; his mother, Ruth (Hon) Schepers; his son, Erich Tyson; his brother, Robert Schepers; his sister, Lorraine Pozzi; and two nieces.
