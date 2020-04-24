November 30, 1928-April 22, 2020
WEST LIBERTY — Marvin R. Blair, 91, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 22, at Mercy Hospital after a brief illness.
Due to the current State of Iowa restrictions on social gatherings, a private graveside service will be held at the Oak Ridge Cemetery, West Liberty. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is caring for Marvin's family.
Marvin was born November 30, 1928, to John and Ferne (Foster) Blair near Bonaparte, Iowa. He grew up in the West Liberty area and was a 1947 graduate of West Liberty High School. He was a member of the Mansell Phillips American Legion Post 509 and the Cedar Valley United Methodist Church. He was proud to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953.
Marvin was married to Donna L Eichelberger on June 14, 1953, at High Prairie Church in rural Muscatine. They were the parents of Jeff, Marsha (Craig) Farmer, Allan (Jennifer), Brenda (Mark) Pelzer and Wesley.
Marvin farmed in the West Liberty area most of his life. After he retired from farming he worked at the University of Iowa for eight years. He also drove a school bus and volunteered for many organizations.
Marvin and Donna served as AFS host parents to Ewald (Wally) Pretner of Austria from 1980-81.
Marvin is survived by his children, Jeff, Marsha, Allan and Brenda; grandchildren, Kyle Blair, Jared (Brittany) Farmer, Laura Farmer and Tommy, Levi (Jen) Blair, Spencer Blair and Heather, Lauren (Ryan) Coulson, Andy (Anne) Pelzer, Suzie Pelzer and Ricco, Matt Pelzer; and great-grandchildren, Kaden and Keagan Blair, Merik and Pacen Blair, Lucas, Elliot, and Julian Farmer, Easton Blair and Miles Pelzer; brother-in-law, Virgil Eichelberger; and sister-in-law, Beverly Blair.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Jack; sister, Marcella (Jean) Gow; and son, Wesley.
