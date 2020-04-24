× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 30, 1928-April 22, 2020

WEST LIBERTY — Marvin R. Blair, 91, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 22, at Mercy Hospital after a brief illness.

Due to the current State of Iowa restrictions on social gatherings, a private graveside service will be held at the Oak Ridge Cemetery, West Liberty. A memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is caring for Marvin's family.

Marvin was born November 30, 1928, to John and Ferne (Foster) Blair near Bonaparte, Iowa. He grew up in the West Liberty area and was a 1947 graduate of West Liberty High School. He was a member of the Mansell Phillips American Legion Post 509 and the Cedar Valley United Methodist Church. He was proud to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953.

Marvin was married to Donna L Eichelberger on June 14, 1953, at High Prairie Church in rural Muscatine. They were the parents of Jeff, Marsha (Craig) Farmer, Allan (Jennifer), Brenda (Mark) Pelzer and Wesley.