May 28, 1943-May 31, 2020

MUSCATINE — Mary Ann Black, 77, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Mary Ann's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Mary Ann Black was born on May 28, 1943, in Muscatine, Iowa, to Leo C. and Margaret (Romann) Derksen. She was a graduate of Hayes Catholic High School. Mary Ann was employed as a hairdresser at Lutheran Homes for 12 years. She also worked as a real estate agent for many years, most recently with Ruhl and Ruhl and had retired from Ruan Trucking. Mary Ann was a member of the Muscatine Board of Realtors and St. Mathias Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling and day-tripping with friends and going on outings with the grandchildren; and going to the gambling boat.