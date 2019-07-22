December 1, 1940-July 18, 2019
MUSCATINE — Mary Ann Britt, 78, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her home.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church. Reverend Pam Saturnia will officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Martz Sr., Robert Meyer, Darrin Martz and Derek Martz. Pallbearers will be Gary Theobald, Jake Theobald, John Martz, Chad Martz, Kevin Meyer and Hunter Meyer. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Renae Britt. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Mary Ann was born on December 1, 1940, in Muscatine, the daughter of John W. and Helen L. Wainscott Martz Sr. She married Richard L. Britt on December 18, 1960, in Muscatine.
She made deliveries to nursing homes and to homes of shut-in's for the Musser Public Library in Muscatine for several years. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed baking, reading, doing Sudoku and word search puzzles.
Those left to honor her memory include, her daughter Renae Britt of Muscatine; her brother, Robert Martz and wife, Mary, of Muscatine; brother-in-law, Robert Meyer and wife, Deb, of Muscatine; and her nieces and nephews, Rhonda Theobald and husband, Gary, John Martz and wife, Tracy, Kevin Meyer and wife, Jennifer, all of Muscatine, and Karla Meyer, of Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Richard in 1994; her son Brian in 1962; her sister, Lorraine, in 1995; her infant brother, Arthur; and nephew, Robert Jr.
