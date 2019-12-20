December 11, 1937-December 17, 2019
MUSCATINE - Mary Ann Tooman, 82, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Lutheran Living.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Pastor Ryan Downing of Faith United Church will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Faith United Church Bell Choir. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Mary Ann was born December 11, 1937, in Muscatine, the daughter of Frank A. and Dorthea DeCamp Nelson. She married R. Wayne Tooman on September 20, 1957, in Muscatine. He preceded her in death on August 4, 2014.
She started teaching sixth grade in the Bennett Community School District and retired from the Muscatine Community School District after 42 years of teaching. She received a state award presented by the governor for Outstanding Reading Program at Grant Elementary coordinated by Mary Ann. She also received the “Reading Renaissance Model Classroom” award in 1996.
After retirement, she volunteered at Grant, the Muscatine Hospital Auxiliary, and the Muscatine Convention and Visitors Bureau, She was a member of Business and Professional Women, serving at the local, district, and state levels where she served as State President. She also served as president and secretary for MARSPA. She also served as president for Delta Kappa Gamma Society. Mary Ann was a member of Faith United Church of Christ. Mary Ann was an advocate for all women, equity in education, dependent care, and domestic violence and abuse, just to name a few of her passions.
Those left to honor her memory include her son, Douglas Tooman and wife, Kim, and daughter, Deb Hueser and husband, Steve, all of Muscatine; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Frank Nelson and wife, Patricia, of Muscatine; and one sister, Linda Alberti and husband, Kerry, of Glen Allen, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one sister, Joyce Caldwell.
