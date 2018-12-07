Try 1 month for 99¢

May 30, 1943-December 6, 2018

WILTON — Mary Elizabeth Laucamp died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on December 6, 2018.

An informal gathering of family, friends, food and fellowship celebrating Mary will be held on Sunday, December 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the United SteelWorkers Union Hall, 420 E 3rd St., Wilton.

Mom was born in Wilton, Iowa on May 30, 1943, to the late John and Juanita Maurer Smith.

She married William (Bill) Laucamp on October 11, 1979.

Together they shared seven children, 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends were Mom's most treasured blessings. Her table was always filled with bottomless cups of coffee and meals that were prepped with love. She enjoyed working in the yard, watching her grandchildren grow and garage sales.

Mom never met a stranger and she never missed the chance for a good laugh.

She was a longtime member of the Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder for many years.

Mom is survived by husband Bill; sons, Kevin (Vicky) Gute of Moscow and Bill (Triscia) Laucamp of Muscatine; her daughters, Teresa (Steve) Salyars of Moscow, Cindy (Skeet) Smith of Wilton, Sarah (Bart) Laucamp of Moscow, Rebecca (Ray) Brisker of Moscow and Amanda (Jay) Cassidy of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; a brother, Doug (Connie) Smith of Muscatine; and a dear sister, Catharine (George) Leggins of Moscow.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Juanita; and her brothers, Jerry Smith, John (Joe) Smith, Robert (Bob) Smith and William (Bill) Smith.

