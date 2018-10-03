November 21, 1926-October 1, 2018
MUSCATINE-Mary F. Schultz, 91, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, October 1, 2018, at her home.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 8, 2018, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Vicar Liz Koerner will officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Law, Colton Crabtree, Keegan Law, Ron Winkel, Austin Taylor, Karson Cantrell, and Hayden Cantrell. Casket bearers will be her grandsons, Jason Law, Casey Cantrell, Jeffrey Law, and Robert Wilks Jr. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 7, 2018, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com
Mary was born on November 21, 1926, in Muscatine, the daughter of Harry A. and Irene B. Taylor Hidlebaugh. She married Clifford Schultz on May 9, 1958. He preceded her in death on August 26, 2013.
Mary attended Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing bingo, working on word searches, and crossword puzzles. She loved crocheting, watching soap operas, going to Florida, the flea markets in Florida, and her dog, Sweetie.
Mary is survived by her three children, Jimmie "Jim" W. Warren and wife, Judy, of Muscatine, Cindy Wilks and husband, Robert, of Muscatine, and Donna M. Cantrell and husband, Phillip, of Fruitland; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Thelma Hidlebaugh, of Muscatine; several nieces and nephews; and special friend and caretaker, Nadine Heaton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clifford; two brothers, John "Jack", and Harry Jr.; and three sisters, Helen Lichtenwald, Maxine Estabrook and Elnora Wilson.
